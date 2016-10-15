An unidentified gang hacked a farmer to death over a land dispute here on Thursday evening.

S. Jeyaraman (38) of Paithur Kanavaikadu in Attur was on his way to the milk cooperative society on his two-wheeler when a gang intercepted his vehicle and murdered him

near Kadambur Pirivu.

The Attur police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Government Hospital in

Attur.

Later, inquiries revealed that Jeyaraman had a land dispute with his relative Murugesan.

On Thursday, Murugesan

along with his two sons, Pagutharivalan and Subramani, reportedly hacked Jeyaraman

to death.

The police arrested the siblings while a search is on for Murugesan.