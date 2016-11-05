National » Tamil Nadu

TIRUVARUR, November 5, 2016
Updated: November 5, 2016 05:42 IST

Farmer ends life in Tiruvarur

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
S. Govindaraj
S. Govindaraj

His family claims he had taken loans to raise paddy crop which failed to germinate for want of water

A farmer of Tiruvarur district in the delta region committed suicide by consuming pesticide on Thursday.

His family claimed that he ended his life as the directly sown paddy seeds on his field had failed to germinate for want of water.

Seventy-year-old S. Govindaraj was found dead near his agricultural field at Raghunathapuram village in the Tiruthuraipoondi taluk.

The farmer was reportedly depressed over the past few days. His family said he left home on Monday and did not return. “We had been searching for my father and shocked to know about his death on Thursday,” one of his sons, G. Murugadoss (37) said.

Govindaraj, who owned about five acres of land, is survived by his wife Rajalakshmi, two sons Murugadoss and G. Neethiarasan (32) and a daughter.

Murugadoss in his police complaint said his father had taken loans for raising the paddy crop.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

More In: Tamil Nadu | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Jayalalithaa has recovered completely, says Apollo Hospitals chairman

Farmer ends life in Tiruvarur

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Award to be instituted

NFSA will not affect quantum of rice distributed in ration shops: Collector

Over 55,000 to take TNPSC Group IV exam

Girl commits suicide; mother alleges torture by youth

Portion of church collapses due to rain in Dhanushkodi

When teachers remained silent spectators

PF grievance redressal meet on Nov. 10

5 fishermen repatriated by Sri Lanka arrive

The 17-year-old athlete L. Samyasri along with other runners taking part in 12km run to Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Coimbatore, for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. L. Samyasri won silver medal in the World School Athletics championship in Turkey on July 16, 2016, and received Rs. 20 lakhs as award from Chief Minister. Photo: M. Periasamy
As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, people from across the State are praying for her speedy recovery.

Chennai

The day after, a sigh of relief

Metro tunnels near completion

Police to collect details of senior citizens

Protest by fuel dealers hits motorists

Now, special marshals will ensure smooth traffic flow

An apt response to a mischievous reply

Employer files plea in HC to save girl from forced marriage

Madurai

Protest against increase in number of honour killings

Kalam’s brother turns 100, says takes life as it comes

SHG women man parking lot in Madurai junction

By-election: Thirty nominations accepted

Rs. 40 lakh unaccounted cash seized near Madurai

HC initiates suo motu contempt against Additional Secretary to CM

“Lack of authority to collect fare from individual passengers”

Need better proposals to care for senior citizens: HC

‘Medical mistakes, major cause of mortality’

Excess fee collection alleged in Corporation school

Brain-dead woman gives new lease of life to others

Coimbatore

Park your car at Coimbatore Junction, and pay through your nose

Sapling planting drive at compost yard

Corporation takes action against plumber

Revised drawback rates to boost textile exports

Plea to constitute Cotton Board

Tiruchirapalli

Spend quality time with children: VC

‘Manapparai murukku,’ still in great demand

Very few takers for cattle at shandy

Six surrender in murder case

“Give relief to farmers”

Three night shelters for the homeless coming up

State table tennis championship begins

Apply for SSLC marksheets, students told

Butterfly population on the rise at conservatory

Puducherry

Rangasamy urges cadre to ensure Narayanasamy’s defeat

JIPMER signs pact with varsity for FM broadcast

Paying tribute to mothers through art

Ex-MP seeks President’s intervention on appointment of Vice-Chancellor

Hardselling a grand vision of humanity


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Tamil Nadu

Girl commits suicide; mother alleges torture by youth

A 19-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging in her house at Malaimedu Agravaram in the Walajah taluk.Police said her mother in... »