Farmer ends life in Tiruvarur

His family claims he had taken loans to raise paddy crop which failed to germinate for want of water

A farmer of Tiruvarur district in the delta region committed suicide by consuming pesticide on Thursday.

His family claimed that he ended his life as the directly sown paddy seeds on his field had failed to germinate for want of water.

Seventy-year-old S. Govindaraj was found dead near his agricultural field at Raghunathapuram village in the Tiruthuraipoondi taluk.

The farmer was reportedly depressed over the past few days. His family said he left home on Monday and did not return. “We had been searching for my father and shocked to know about his death on Thursday,” one of his sons, G. Murugadoss (37) said.

Govindaraj, who owned about five acres of land, is survived by his wife Rajalakshmi, two sons Murugadoss and G. Neethiarasan (32) and a daughter.

Murugadoss in his police complaint said his father had taken loans for raising the paddy crop.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)