A farmer in Kodumudi block attempted suicide on Sunday evening reportedly due to failure of turmeric crop.

K.P. Ramalingam of Karattupalayam was rushed to the Kodumudi Government Hospital after he started vomiting. Ramalingam, who had admitted to consuming monocrotophos pesticide, was out of danger.

The farmer had decided to end life as he was frustrated over the turmeric crop on his three-acre farm drying up completely due to water scarcity, and the absence of any assurance of support from the district administration, said Selvakumar, secretary of Kalingarayan Madhagu Pasana Sabai.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.