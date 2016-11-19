Relatives of a deceased 25-year-old woman and members of various political outfits staged a protest near Kuyil Hill in Coonoor, demanding that a local private clinic where she was treated pay for the medical expenses incurred by her family. The young woman died at a private hospital in Coimbatore, where she was taken to after complications developed.

B. Kavitha, was admitted to the clinic at Mount Road here on September 28, after she had fallen ill. After she was administered drugs, Kavitha developed lesions all over her body, and was again brought to the clinic. The doctor there asked Kavitha’s parents to take her to another hospital.

As her father, T. Balu, was unable to meet the medical expenses charged at the other hospital, he had taken Kavitha home that day. However, her condition kept deteriorating and she was taken to the hospital at Mount Road, from where she was taken to the private hospital in Coimbatore.

On Novemer 17, Kavitha died after failing to respond to treatment. The doctor at the hospital in Coonoor had already agreed to pay 75 per cent of the cost of the medical treatment after Kavitha’s parents and family staged a protest on October 6.

However, her family claimed that they had spent around Rs. 13 lakh for her treatment, and that the Coonoor clinic had only paid a few lakh rupees to the hospital in Coimbatore. They demanded that the doctor in Coonoor pay the money and also be booked for medical negligence.

During the talks with Kavitha’s family, it was agreed that the clinic would bear 75 per cent of the medical expenses, a district police official confirmed.