In hand:Collector P. Parthiban giving away a ration card to Thulasimani, a transgender, at Karaikal on Thursday.

After a thorough verification, the authorities issued family card to a transgender in the district at a brief function held at the Collector’s Office here on Thursday.

According to Collector P. Parthiban, the transgender, Thulasimani, had applied for the ration card recently and the officials took up necessary enquiry for ascertaining the details mentioned in the application.

“On finding the details to be true, we immediately made arrangements for issuing the family card to the transgender,” said Geetha, Deputy Director of Consumer Services and Consumer Affairs.

First in the district

Thulasimani is the first transgender to get family card in the district, according to the Collector, Parthiban.