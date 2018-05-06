Face recognition cameras in 100 localities soon

more-in

The Chennai Corporation is planning to commission cameras equipped with facial recognition technology in at least 100 locations that have reported crimes such as chain snatching and eve-teasing, based on views posted by residents on social media and inputs from the police.

“The number will increase soon to cover more locations, based on analysis of data from social media. Crime-sensitive locations will be chosen after considering the sentiments of the residents, using social media platforms,” said an official.

The technology will be integrated with the Chennai Smart City Command and Control Centre, which is at the tendering stage.

“Work will begin in two months. The system integrator will also sit with the civic officials and the police,” said an official.

Alerts to police

The facility will also be able to keep an eye on the localities, predict suspicious activity and pre-empting them. The residents and the police will receive alerts in real time about certain categories of crime that can be controlled.

For example, the facilities will be commissioned focussing primarily on women’s safety. The data will also be used to study the pattern of crime, including incidents of chain snatching across the city. The cameras equipped with facial recognition technology will be commissioned in all critical localities later.

“We will upscale slowly,” said the official.

In addition to the cameras with facial recognition technology, all the 368 main traffic junctions will also get automated number plate recognition cameras and red light violation detection cameras.

“Gemini, Adyar and Parrys Corner are among the junctions that will get such facilities,” said an official.

Cyber security expert Na. Vijayashankar said the Corporation and the police should take measures to cope with problems relatedto privacy.

“All these cameras will come with Internet connectivity. The cameras can also be hacked. As these pictures circulate on the internet, security issues involved in managing the cameras have to be addressed properly. This is something which is being done in many countries. But it is expensive,” he said.

Resident Ahmed Sirajudeen of Perambur High Road said the technology should not be misused.