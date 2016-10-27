The counsels for the 11 accused in Dalit youth Shankar murder case cross-examined former Udumalpet judicial magistrate Sudha when the trial on the case resumed at the Principal District and Sessions Judge’s court here on Tuesday after a gap of three weeks.

Sudha was listed as prosecution witness -66 out of the total 121 witnesses listed in the case.

Shankar was murdered at Udumalpet in March after he married a girl from another community.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Alamelu Natarajan has adjourned the case to November 9.

U. Sankaranarayanan, the Special Public Prosecutor appointed by the State Government for the case, has already examined prosecution witnesses 1 to 65.

On November 9, the wife of Shankar, who is the prosecution witness-1, alone would be cross-examined.