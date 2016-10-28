Farmers of Ettayapuram expressed concern at grievance redressal meeting here on Thursday that crop loans were not provided properly by Primary Agriculture Cooperative Banks to farmers of Ettayapuram taluk and that they were made to run from pillar to post. U. Kaja Mydheen, a farmer said even after showing form-26, which was approved by an official of the Cooperation Department, farmers were denied crop loans.

Presiding over the meeting, Collector M. Ravikumar appealed to the authorities of credit societies to extend loans to all eligible farmers. Several farmers alleged that crop loans had not been waived off to benefit real farmers, though some non farmers benefited through Perungulam Cooperative society. Perumal, a farmer from Thoothukudi, said even government employees benefited from the waiver and only 31 beneficiaries were listed in the society. Joint Registrar of Cooperatives, T. Arockia Sugumar denied it saying loans were being waived only after proper verification.

Meanwhile, a group of farmers sought the intervention of authorities to check illegal tapping of groundwater by private tanker lorries in Thoothukudi and its surrounding areas. Around 200 lorries had been involved daily in drawing groundwater, they said. The Collector said a team would be formed to monitor and prevent illegal tapping of groundwater.

Tamilmani, a farmer of Kurumbur, appealed to the PWD authorities to ensure release of water from the Manimuthar dam, for the construction of which Thoothukudi farmers contributed a lot. Owing to lack of water from the dam, standing paddy crops started withering as there was no rainfall too. Mr. Tamilmani vociferously said every farmer of Thoothukudi had rights to demand water from the dam. It’s high time the district administration looked into this issue and recommended to the government to appoint an Executive Engineer in the PWD of Tamirabarani River Basin especially for Thoothukudi to solve water crisis. A PWD official said required amount of water was being released to farmers of Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi as per water regulation rules. Joint Director of Agriculture P. Vanniarajan and other officials from the department attended.