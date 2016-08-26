The Tamil Nadu All Government Departments Pensioners Association urged the State Government to extend the free bus travel concession for senior citizens to all parts of the State. A resolution to this effect was adopted at the State executive meeting of the association held here recently.

Another resolution urged the committee set up to review the new pension scheme to submit its report soon. The meeting urged the government to remove the anomalies in medical insurance scheme. It was decided to hold its State conference in Madurai on September 9.