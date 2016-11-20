Former Planning Commission Member Bhalchandra Mungekar on Saturday termed as “blunder” the introduction of Rs. 2,000 note by the Centre after demonetisation of Rs. 1000 and Rs. 500 notes.

Arguing that he was not against the concept of demonetisation, Prof. Mungekar apprehended that the new currency would lead to hoarding, the very reason the Centre cited for scrapping old currencies, he told media here.

Unscrupulous elements were parking their black money in the 20 crore Jan Dhan accounts, said Prof. Mungekar, who had also served as Vice-Chancellor of Mumbai University.

Referring to the caution issued by the Supreme Court to the Centre about the possibility of riots due to currency shortage, he said the Rs. 2,000 notes must be withdrawn and the banned currencies must be permitted for use for some more time till all ATMs were calibrated to dispense new currencies. People were facing hardship because the banned currencies accounted for 86 per cent of the value, he said.

The RBI’s decision not to permit the 500 District Central Cooperative Banks in the country to accept old currencies and regulation of cash disbursal had affected the rural economy, Prof. Mungekar said.