Parasitologists from India and abroad will be participating at a JIPMER event

PDepartment of Microbiology, JIPMER, is hosting the TROPACON 2016, the five-day 10th national conference of the Indian Academy of Tropical Parasitology (IATP) from Wednesday.

The conference will be celebrating a decade of Tropical Parasitology in India with the driving force striving for “Freedom from Parasitic Diseases”.

A host of experts will deliberate on refreshing the perspective on the drug resistance scenario in parasitic diseases, notably malaria, molecular techniques and newer modalities employed for the diagnosis of enteric parasites and recent updates on them.

200 delegates

About 200 delegates from India and abroad will be participating in the academic event which will be marked by two days of pre-conference on continued medical education and workshop followed by three days of conference.

In a press note, JIPMER said the conference was expected to serve as a good opportunity for parasitologists from all over the globe to interact and share their academic and research experience.

This conference will also provide a glimpse of current research activities in the field of parasitology and will increasingly improve our understanding of various established and emerging parasitic diseases. The pre-conference workshop on November 2 and 3 will aim at imparting hands-on training on various diagnostic techniques and interpretative skills to the young parasitologists.

The conference will formally be inaugurated by Anisa Basheer Khan, Vice-Chancellor (I/C), Pondicherry University, on November 4 November. The Dr. S. C Parija Oration award and IATP Fellowship award will be given at the inauguration. Five eminent parasitologists who have contributed significantly for the development of the IATP will also be felicitated.

Oral and poster presentations will be an integral part of the conference and the best presentations in each category will be awarded during the conference. There will be many symposia covering parasitic topics of importance by eminent speakers from India and across the globe.