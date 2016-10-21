Clinical psychologists and activists say that the incident of five Corporation school students suspended here for consuming liquor and smoking cigarettes on the institution campus should not end with the temporary action if the acts should not get repeated.

They are of the opinion that the students, not only the ones involved in the incident, but also the others in general, should be given education on social/ moral values through professionals in the field of psychology.

However, the authorities of Nanjappa Corporation Boys Higher Secondary school lacked clarity on the follow up steps that would be taken to guide the five students to take corrective steps.

All that the school authorities said was that they would summon the parents of the students and obtain an undertaking that their children would not repeat it.

Dr. K. Girish, national president of Indian Association of Clinical Psychologists, was of the opinion that issue of children turning to alcohol or cigarettes need to be addressed from multiple perspectives.

“Children turn to alcohol/cigarettes mostly because of the influences of either the subliminal advertisements of alcohol brands through advertisements of other products such as club soda bearing the same brand name, characters of silver screen heroes smoking and drinking on movies, and peer pressure,” he said.

Activists like R. Vimal, district secretary of Students Federation of India, say that the authorities of every school should keep a watch on students even during intervals and also try to track the source of liquor or cigarette supply if at all any student was caught.