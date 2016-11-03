Public Relations Officer V. Arumuga Selvi has been placed under suspension here on Wednesday.

Collector M. Karunakaran issued the suspension order, based on a complaint that the officer had lost credibility in discharging her duties. Even after the Collector denied permission for conducting exhibitions at Alangulam and Puliyangudi, the PRO had given approval orally to firms which had sought permission from the Collector.

Mohammed Ali of Alangulam and Thangaraj of Puliyangudi, the exhibition organisers, approached the Collector on October 28 seeking permission. Citing lack of required documents, the Collector had denied permission.