A school exchange programme to benefit rural and urban students at the middle level will be launched across the district in joint coordination with the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Education Department and Edusat.

As per the programme, middle school students from 22 schools -- 11 each from rural and urban areas will be exchanged mutually. Twenty students will be selected from each school.

Thus 220 students from 11 urban areas will visit rural schools and similar number of students from 11 rural centres will be exposed to the teaching methods at urban schools.

The objective of the exchange programme is to promote social values, behavioural changes, team spirit, creativity and other virtues, said S. Shanthi, Chief Educational Officer, Pudukottai.

N. Chelladurai, Principal of DIET, said that select teachers from the schools have been assigned the responsibility of taking the students to the respective school. Adequate training had been imparted to these co-ordinating teachers and also the headmasters of the schools.

The programme would commence by October and end by December. In all, six sessions (six days) at the rate of two sessions a month would be arranged..

Puja Kulkarni, State Project Director, Sarva Siksha Abhiyan, C. Usharani, Joint Director, V. Kumar, Joint Director, Rashtriya Madhyamik Siksha Abhiyan and Sundararaman, senior consultant, through an Edusat programme, explained the objective of the programme. They advised the headmasters to organise an exhibition at the respective schools so that students will feel free to mingle in a new environment.