Ex-Deputy Mayor of Tiruchi convicted

Former Deputy Mayor of Tiruchi Corporation Asick Meera was on Friday convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the Mahila Court for raping a woman and cheating her with a fake marriage.

Pronouncing the verdict, judge Jacintha Martin slapped a fine of ₹50,000 on Meera, the son of late AIADMK Minister Mariyam Pichai.

Concurrent sentence

The judge sentenced Meera to undergo 10 years imprisonment under IPC Section 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent); one year under Section 417 (cheating); seven years under Section 496 (marriage ceremony fraudulently gone through without lawful marriage) and two years under Section 506(i) (criminal intimidation).

However, the judge ordered that the sentences, 30 years in all, would run concurrently.

Meera’s mother-in-law Maimun Sherifa was also sentenced to 10 years imprisonment besides being imposed a fine of ₹10,000 for acting in support of the ex-Deputy Mayor.

Two other accused in the case, Chandrababu and Saravanan, both friends of Meera, were sentenced to undergo seven years imprisonment each.