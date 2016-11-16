Scientific progress:School students at an outreach programme organised at CSIR-CECRI in Karaikudi on Tuesday.

Prof. N Ramachandran, Vice-Chancellor, Periyar Maniyammai University has said that the country was highly dependent on young scientists to achieve scientific progress and prosperity.

Inaugurating the one-day outreach programme at the CSIR-CECRI here on Tuesday as part of the CSIR platinum jubilee celebrations, the Vice Chancellor said as India would emerge as the youngest nation by 2035, science students should evince interest in research activities and help the country prosper.

Pointing out that four lakh tonnes of wastes were being generated in the country in a day, he said it was imperative that young scientists must find a process to convert these wastes in to high value products.

Every student must plant at least 10 saplings to protect the mankind from pollution and award the coming generation a pollution free environment with clean air. “Since India is going to be the youngest nation in the world by 2035, today’s students should follow the footsteps of our former President APJ Abdul Kalam and make his dream a reality,” he said.

It was also the moral responsibility of young scientists to take India’s scientific achievements to hitherto unheralded heights, he said and exhorted students to properly utilize science awareness programmes of this nature and strive hard to scale great heights as scientists.

850 students

Syed Azim, acting director, CSIR-CECRI and chief scientist delivered the presidential address at the outreach programme attended by about 850 school students. R. Meenakshisundaram, Head, Project Planning and Monitoring Group and S. Sathiyanarayanan, scientist were among others who addressed the programme.

Students participated in the quiz, elocution competitions and interacted with CECRI scientists with regard to the ongoing research activities.

They also visited all the laboratories at CECRI.