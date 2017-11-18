Eviction drive along Cooum continues

more-in

Continuing with its effort to restore Cooum river, the Water Resources Department cleared encroachments in different places along the waterway on Saturday.

The department had identified nearly 1,267 structures that had encroached on the banks of the river in Rangoon Street and Thideer Nagar, Thousand Lights and Makkis Garden, Greams Road. However, there was a delay in removing encroachments due to stiff opposition from residents in Rangoon Street.

The team from WRD carried out the eviction drive along with Chennai Corporation as part of the Integrated Cooum River Eco-Restoration Project.

“We are in the process of providing tokens to the residents to enable them settle in tenements at Perumbakkam,” said an official. Some of the structures were found to have encroached on the riverbed in some places.

Officials of the WRD said the river falling in the city limits running to a distance of nearly 18 km from Maduravoyal to Napier Bridge has been largely encroached.

“We will be able to assess the extent of space that has been reclaimed only after more structures are removed. We cleared 367 encroachments from Arumbakkam on Friday,” said an official.

In Om Sakthi Nagar, Maduravoyal, nearly 150 structures have been identified along the waterway. The residents are being relocated to tenements provided at Gudapakkam, Tiruvallur district.

The river width has shrunk to 40 metre in some stretches. Once the encroached structures are removed, there would be space to desilt and widen the river up to 100 metres, the official added.

Of about 14,250 encroachments enumerated along the river, nearly 1,300 have been removed so far in the city limits as part of the restoration project.