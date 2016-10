Khadi Kraft: Gandhi Jayanthi and inauguration of Deepavali special discount sale, near Railway Junction, 10 a.m.

District Administration: Gandhi Jayanthi, garlanding of statue of Gandhiji, near Head Post Office, 9.45 a.m.

Hindu Mission Hospitals, Tiruchi and Tambaram and Rotary Club of Tiruchi Midtown: Free cardiac screening camp, hospital premises, Anna Nagar, Thennur, 9 a.m.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind: Seminar on ‘Peace and humanism,’ A. Marx, Nandalala and Ahamed Hussaini speak, Hotel Plaza, near Central Bus Stand, 7 p.m.

Tiruchi Investors’ Education Association: Inaugural function, Rama Periannan, certified financial advisor, speaks on ‘Investment and safety,’ Ravi Mini Hall, near Chathram Bus Stand, 6 p.m.

Iragugal: Gandhi Jayanthi, ‘Velicham,’ painting expo on products made by persons with visual impairment, Rehabilitation Home for Blind Women, Mannarpuram, 7 a.m.

Department of Arts and Culture, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Sharada Bhajan Mandali and Shrimati Indira Gandhi College: Gandhi Jayanthi, devotional songs, Shrimati Indira Gandhi College campus, 9.30 a.m.

Sri Sai Sathya Mandir: Navarathri festival, Sai Maha Ganapathy abishekam, Sri Chandi Aavarna homam, Lalitha Sahasranamam, Devi Mahatmiyam parayanam, 8 a.m.; discourse by Ashok Sundaresan, 11.20 a.m.; Veda parayanam, 5.30 p.m.; bhajans, 6 p.m.; Swara sangamam by Geetha Jayagopal, 6.30 p.m.; maha mangala arathi, Srirangam, 7.45 p.m.

