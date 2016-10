Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga classes, 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women)

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple: Navaratri festival, second day events, discourse by Meenakshi Priyananth, 9 a.m.; veena concert by M. Raghavan, 10 a.m.; Bakti Isai by Sri Vatsala 11 a.m.; Bakti Isai by Iswaran and Eswari 12 noon.; bharatanatyam by C. Valli Akshaya, 4.30 p.m.; bharatanatyam by N. Amuda Raj 5.30 p.m.; discourse by Ilampirai Manimaran 6.30 p.m.; bharatanatyam by Srividya Sundaresan 8 p.m.; bharatanatyam by Renuka Iyer, 9 p.m.

