RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Tiruvilayadalpuranam’ by K. Manoharan, Railway Colony, 7.30 p.m.

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple: Avanimoola festival; Chandrasekarar utsavam, procession of deity, 7 p.m.

Navaneetha Krishnan Devasthanam: Sri Jayanthi utsavam; procession of deity, North Masi Streets, 8 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Divine Life Society: Chaturveni Vizha; 130{+t}{+h}jayanthi celebration of Swami Sivananda; Bhagavad Gita parayanam, 6 p.m.; discourse on ‘Tirumandiram’ by Vedantananda, South Adi Street, 7 a.m.; by Ilampirai Manimaran and Sivaprakasa Sathyagnana Desika Paramacharya of Sengol Adheenam; Sivananda Sundarananda presides, Tirukkalyana Mandapam, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 6 p.m.; discourse by V. Devasena, Swami Vivekananda Vidya Mandir, Harveypatti, 10 a.m.; by S. Ramakrishnan, Sivananda Satsangh Bhavan, 70 Pechiamman Padithurai, 6.30 p.m.

Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, 165 South Veli Street, 6.30 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Shrine of Our Lady of Velankanni: Annual festival; Rev. Fr. D. Rajesh and Rev. Fr. S. Savarimuthu lead holy mass, Anna Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Talk on ‘Tirukkural’ by P. Balakrishnan, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S. S. Colony, 5.30 p.m.

Loyola Education Network for Social Communications: Review of film, ‘Joker,’ 7 AA Road, Gnanaolivupuram, 4.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Nadar Mahajana Sangam S. Vellaichamy Nadar College: Kamarajar memorial State-level inter-collegiate volleyball tournament, 6.30 p.m.; M. Gunasekaran, General Manager, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, distributes prizes; P. Mahendravel, vice-president, presides, Nagamalai, 7.30 p.m.

Sermathai Vasan College for Women: Blood donation camp, 10 a.m.; P. Maheswari of Ambiga College of Arts and Science speaks on ‘Think positive,’ 10 a.m.; L. Ananthan, Manager, Syndicate Bank, on ‘Entrepreneurship,’ Conference Hall, 11.30 a.m.

K. L. N. College of Engineering: Skill development programme on ‘Additive manufacturing,’ Pottapalayam, 9.30 a.m.

K. L. N. College of Information Technology: Workshop on ‘Mathematical modelling and simulation of power electronic converters,’ EEE Department, 10 a.m.

Sethu Institute of Technology: Inauguration of SIT Toastmasters Clubs by Gautam Ghosh, Director, Thiagarajar School of Management; S. Mohamed Jaleel, chairman, presides, Pulloor, 2 p.m.

Vazhithunai Trust: Cancer awareness programme for NCC cadets; P. N. Rajasekaran, Head, Department of Medical Oncology, Government Rajaji Hospital, speaks, Rev. Fr. A. Xavierraj presides, St. Britto Higher Secondary School, 3.30 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Rosary Church, Town Hall Road, 7 p.m.