TIRUNELVELI

Sri Vigna Vinayagar Temple: 28th Vinayaga chathurthi festival and 22nd car festival, special abhishekam and deepaaraadhanai, 8 a.m., Aadhisesha Vinayagar alangaaram and deepaaraadhanai, 6.30 p.m., discourse by S. Mahadevan, Head, Department of Tamil, Sadakkathullah Appa College, Palayamkottai, temple premises, Thiagaraja Nagar 7 p.m.

Department of English – St. John’s College: Felicitation to S. Muthukaruppan, MP for having allotted funds from ‘MP Local Area Development Fund’ for upgrading infrastructure in the college, Rt. Rev. J.J. Christdoss, Bishop of Tirunelveli CSI Diocese, presides, M. Karunakaran, District Collector, guest of honour, college premises, Palayamkottai, 9.30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon: Regular meeting, St. Xavier’s Higher Secondary School, Palayamkottai, 7 p.m.