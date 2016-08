The Royal Pudukottai Sports Club: Tamil Nadu State Shooting championship – shotgun events, J.Loganathan, Superintendent of Police, inaugurates, Maharaja of Pudukottai Shooting Range, Avarangudipatti, 10 a.m.

Mount Zion College of Engineering and Technology: Seminar on Power quality and issues, D.Varadarajan, professor, Periyar Maniammai University, chief guest, 11 a.m.

Sri Venugopalaswamy Temple, Vishnampettai: Uriyadi uthsavam, Sri Venugopal Swamy veedhi ula in pallakku in vennaithazhi, 1 p.m.; sandhana kappu, deeparadhana, 7 p.m.; ashtapathi bhajan, 8 p.m.; Swamy reaching Uriyadi mandapam, 11 p.m.; uriyadi, 1.30 a.m. (the next day)

