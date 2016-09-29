Works are in progress to install street lamps along road median in Erode city.– PHOTO: M. GOVARTHAN

The City Corporation is in the process of improving lighting along the Perundurai Road, Bhavani Road and other major roads with energy saving lamps.

For the stretch of a few kilometres from the Collector's Office to the Corporation limit beyond Thindal, as many as 148 high-mast lamps with lighting of 220 watts are to be installed, official sources said.

The work with the objective of cutting down power consumption by about 40 per cent is being carried out by the City Corporation under a public-private partnership with a private entity.

The maintenance will be carried out by Schnell Energy Equipments (P) Ltd., for the next seven years. The agreement also envisages replacing existing lights with LEDs.

The PPP implementation was preceded by an audit to determine the road distance and width, pole to pole distance, ground to pole height, brightness levels, and road classifications.