Sessions on ‘Importance of HR Management for Organisation Building’, ‘Building HR Capabilities’, and ‘Role of HR in Driving Sustainable Business Practices’ constituted the day-long Erode HR conclave organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry here recently.

Participants comprising entrepreneurs and senior industry executives learnt the corollary between orderliness and the combination of facilitating policies pertaining to working hours, disciplinary action, performance reviews and rules concerning worker safety.

Employment

According to eminent speakers drawn from leading industries, HR polices and procedures support equal employment opportunity and fair treatment to applicants and employees throughout the hiring process and employment experience. HR policies being functional elements of an organisations plan to achieve strategic goals, the focus was on redefining HR strategic development that would determine direction of the organisation.