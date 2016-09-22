While welcoming Supreme Court’s directive for constitution of Cauvery Management Board within four weeks, farmers in Erode district are also wary about the development that would eventually lead to lesser than usual supply of water for irrigation of both the old and new ayacuts.

Going by the Cauvery Tribunal Order that would be implemented scrupulously by the Cauvery Management Board in future, the nearly 2.5 lakh acres in the district will be receiving 20 tmc lesser water.

The old ayacut encompassing about 40,000 acres irrigated by Thadapalli-Arakankottai and Kalingarayan canals that used to be provided with water for two crops over a 10 month duration will hitherto be able to get water only for 120 days sufficient for a single crop, farmers apprehend.

Likewise, the new ayacut under the Lower Bhavani Project canal system will receive only 28 tmc, which would be 12 tmc lesser than usual level. There will be a shortage of water for as much as 50,000 acres.

The State Government has to hold consultations with farmers’ organisations, political parties, and water experts for finding a way out of the crisis that would befall farmers in the district, K.V. Ponnaiyan, president of Tamil Nadu Swadeshi Farmers’ Association said.