The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Sub Regional Office, Salem, functioning under the Ministry of Labour and employment has launched a special drive for the purpose of recovering pending statutory dues from the defaulting establishments in the month of September.

A press release from Himanshu Kumar, Regional P.F. Commissioner II, SRO, Salem said that the office has jurisdiction over five districts, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri in which five lakh employees working in 6,667 establishments are covered. The month of September is being observed as a recovery month. “Directions are hereby issued to all the defaulting establishments to clear the pending statutory dues immediately thereby avoiding penal actions failing which all recovery actions will be taken as mentioned in Sections 8B to 8G of the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952.”

The release added that action shall be initiated against the establishments if they fail to remit the amount immediately. It includes attachment of movable or immovable property of the establishments and the employers, appointment of the receivers, attachment of the bank account, receiving of amount from third party dues, arrest and detention in the civil prison, filing of case under appropriate sections.