A committee represented by senior officials of Electricity, Public Works and Revenue Departments is in the process of listing the power connections that are being utilised for unauthorised pumping of water from River Bhavani for cultivation of non-ayacut areas between Sathyamangalam and Gobichettipalayam.

Earlier this year, farmers in the ayacut areas had sought disconnection of power supply for pump sets that are utilised by non-ayacut farmers to draw water directly from the river to fill in wells close by.

At a time when the farming community in the district is divided over utilisation of available water in Bhavani Sagar Reservoir for cultivation in old and new ayacuts, the district administration has stepped in to stop diversion of water from the river by non-ayacut farmers.

However, the committee that had earlier thought of disconnecting power supply has now decided to carry out enumeration of unauthorised pump sets and wait for further direction from the High Court before proceeding with disconnection, District Revenue Officer R. Satheesh said. The grouse of the farmers in ayacut areas is that the non-ayacut farmers belonging to Bhavani Aaru Neerattru Pasana Vivasayigal Sangam take away even the water released into the river for drinking water needs. They had dug up individual wells in patta land and had been drawing water from the river based on a track permit granted during 1988 to lay underground pipelines through government poromboke lands to pump water from the wells to fields located far-off.