Childline members distributing awareness pamphlets on child rights to commuters in Salem on Saturday.- Photo: E.Lakshmi Narayanan

To create awareness on child rights and to protect children from sexual abuse, a ‘Rail Yatra’ awareness programme was conducted on board train from Salem Junction to Coimbatore Junction here on Saturday.

Organised by the Salem Childline on the theme “Save our children from sexual abuse”, a 25-member team from Childline distributed pamphlets, which carried messages on the problems that children face and the need to protect them, to commuters.

The awareness programme was supported by the railways.

It was flagged off by the Assistant Commercial Manager M. Shajahan at Salem Railway Junction. Pamphlets were distributed to passengers during the journey from Salem to Coimbatore. Passengers were also asked to inform Childline at 1098 if they come across children in distress.