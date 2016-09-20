The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has urged the state government to take steps for enacting a special law to ensure severe punishment to the perpetrators of honour killing.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at the Coimbatore western region level DYFI young women’s conference held at Komarapalayam on Saturday.

Another resolution expressed concern at the increase in the instances of killing of young women in one-sided love affair. The conference favoured steps for the creation of awareness among the students of schools and colleges in the state. The DYFI called for steps for setting up special committees to enquire into the complaints of sexual abuse of women employees in the work places.

The conference also demanded the government to prevent the exploitation of women workers of textile mills.