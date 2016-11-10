Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) has demanded that the State government ensure minimum procurement price of Rs. 150 for rubber on a par with Kerala.

Addressing a public meeting organised by the INTUC to condemn the “anti-labour” attitude of the State and Central governments here on Tuesday, AICC secretary and Paravoor (Kerala) MLA V.D. Sathish urged the State government to convene a meeting to decide on the new wage structure for rubber workers, as the three-year wage agreement would lapse in December.

Mr. Sathish also urged the government to settle the terminal benefits to retired TNSTC employees and amend ESIC Act to ensure that benefits reached the workers of the unorganised sectors such as construction workers.

Leaders who spoke at the meeting alleged that though necessary funds were allocated for setting up an ESI hospital in Kanniyakumari, the State government failed to take any action in this regard.

The INTUC also urged the State government to procure raw cashew to protect the interests of cashew workers.

The meeting was presided over by N.P. Jayakumar, district president, INTUC. State executive committee member Pon. Raja, Kanniyakumari (West) District Congress Committee president V. Asokan Solomon and others participated.