SALEM

Sri Ayyappan Bajanai Mandali : Mandala puja, Town Railway Station Road, 6 a.m.

Sona College of Technology: Faculty development programme on ‘oracle database design and programming with SQL’ sponsored by Oracle and ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu, 10 a.m.

District administration: Grievances day meeting, collectorate hall, 10 a.m.

Cooptex: Christmas and Pongal exhibition, Bose maidan, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

NAMAKKAL

Krishi Vigyan Kendra: Training in fish livestock integrated farming, N. Akila, head, KVK, presides, Veterinary College and Research Institute, 10 a.m.

TANGEDCO: Namakkal Electricity Distribution Circle, special camp for power connection name change, divisional office, 10 a.m.

District administration: Grievances day meeting, collectorate hall, 10 a.m.

Erode

CII Erode Zone: Conference on 'Future Trends in Infrastructure Industry', City Corporation Commissioner M. Seeni Ajmalkhan inaugurates, 9.30 a.m.

Erode

Sengunthar Engineering College: Faculty development programme on multi-core architecture and programming, 9.30 a.m.