SALEM
Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama: Narai S. Nellaiappan speaks on ‘Bhakthi yoga’, ashram premises, 7 p.m.
Sri Ayyappan Bajanai Mandali: Mandala poojai, Town Railway Station Road, 6 a.m.
Salem Bar Association: Felicitation to Justice N. Seshasayee, judge, High Court of Madras, association hall, district court campus, 10.30 a.m.
TANGEDCO: Salem Electricity Distribution Circle, power consumers grievances day meeting, office of the Executive Engineer, Valapady, 11 a.m.
AVS Engineering College, Ammapet: Faculty development programme on ‘psychology for teacher effectiveness’, Karthiravan, professor, Department of Psychology, Periyar University, resource person, 9.30 a.m.
The Kavery Group of Institutions: ‘Maha Gurshethra’ festival, competitions and coin exhibition, T. Stalin Gunasekaran, president, Makkal Sinthanai Peravai, Erode, chief guest, 10 a.m.
Thuluva Velalar Nursery and Primary School, Attur: Science Festival 2016, science exhibition, inauguration, A. Thangaraju, District Elementary Education Officer and J. Senthilkumar, paediatrician and neonatologist, Government Stanley Medical College, Chennai, chief guest, Thuluva Velalar Sangam marriage hall, 8.45 a.m.
Cooptex: Christmas and Pongal exhibition, Bose maidan, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
NAMAKKAL
Gnanamani Educational Institutions and Tamil Nadu Science Forum: 24th National Children’s Science Congress, P. Malaleena Arangannal, chairperson of the colleges, inaugurates, 9.30 a.m.; valediction, R. Saravanakumar, Additional Commissioner, Central Excise, Customs and Service Tax, chief guest, V. Rajkumar, scientist, DRDL, Ministry of Defence, Hyderabad, and others speak, 4.15 p.m.
Pudu Vaazhvu Scheme: Job fair by private concerns, Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Mohanur Road, 9 a.m.