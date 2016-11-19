Gnanamani Educational Institutions and Tamil Nadu Science Forum: 24th National Children’s Science Congress, P. Malaleena Arangannal, chairperson of the colleges, inaugurates, 9.30 a.m.; valediction, R. Saravanakumar, Additional Commissioner, Central Excise, Customs and Service Tax, chief guest, V. Rajkumar, scientist, DRDL, Ministry of Defence, Hyderabad, and others speak, 4.15 p.m.

Thuluva Velalar Nursery and Primary School, Attur: Science Festival 2016, science exhibition, inauguration, A. Thangaraju, District Elementary Education Officer and J. Senthilkumar, paediatrician and neonatologist, Government Stanley Medical College, Chennai, chief guest, Thuluva Velalar Sangam marriage hall, 8.45 a.m.

The Kavery Group of Institutions: ‘Maha Gurshethra’ festival, competitions and coin exhibition, T. Stalin Gunasekaran, president, Makkal Sinthanai Peravai, Erode, chief guest, 10 a.m.

AVS Engineering College, Ammapet: Faculty development programme on ‘psychology for teacher effectiveness’, Karthiravan, professor, Department of Psychology, Periyar University, resource person, 9.30 a.m.

Please Wait while comments are loading...