SALEM
Ramakrishna Mission Asharama: Narai S. Nellaiappan, speaks on ‘Bhakti yoga’, 7 p.m.
The Kavery Group of Institutions, Mecheri: ‘Maha Gurushethra’ cultural festival, competitions, R. Thiruchenthuram, president, United Vision 2020, and science exhibition by Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre,
10 a.m.
Cooptex: Christmas and Pongal exhibition, Bose maidan, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu: Monthly sports meet, Mahatma Gandhi Stadium,
10 a.m.
S.S.M. College of Engineering:
R. Muralidharan, chartered accountant, Erode,
speaks on ‘Income Tax,
Sales Tax, CST, and VAT,’
9.30 a.m.
ERODE
EBET Group of Institutions: Talk on e-Governance by J.R. Sampath Kumar, manager, e-Governance, Tirupur Collectorate, 10 a.m.
More In: Tamil Nadu | National