EBET Group of Institutions: Talk on e-Governance by J.R. Sampath Kumar, manager, e-Governance, Tirupur Collectorate, 10 a.m.

The Kavery Group of Institutions, Mecheri: ‘Maha Gurushethra’ cultural festival, competitions, R. Thiruchenthuram, president, United Vision 2020, and science exhibition by Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre,

Please Wait while comments are loading...