UNESCO Madanjeet Singh Institute of South Asia Regional Cooperation, Centre for South Asian Studies, Pondicherry University: Special Lecture on U.S. Policy towards Contemporary South Asia by G.Gopakumar, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kerala, UMISARC, Pondicherry University, 10.30 a.m.

Confederation of Indian Industry, Puducherry branch and Goods and Service Tax Network: GST Portal curtain-raiser, Hotel Accord, 9.30 a.m.

