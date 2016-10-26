SALEM

TANGEDCO: Salem Electricity Distribution Circle, power consumers grievances day meeting, R. Manivanna, Superintending Engineer, presides, office of the executive engineer, Salem South, 3 p.m.

Knowledge Business School and Knowledge Institute of Technology: Faculty Development programme on ‘business strategy simulation’, 9 a.m.

VMKV Engineering College: Department of Management Studies, state level management symposium, 10 a.m.

Commissionerate of Central Excise: Tax payers day, Foulk’s compound, Anai Medu, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Muslim Youth Federation: Zikr majlis, Mettu street, 9 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited: Gandhi Jayanthi and Deepavai khadi products exhibition, Poompuhar showroom, Thangam Pattu Maligai complex, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cooptex: Deepavali special exhibition, Thangam Pattu Maaligai, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

NAMAKKAL

Krishi Vigyan Kendra: Training programme on feed preparation for livestock and poultry, N. Akila, senior scientist and head, KVK, presides, Veterinary College and Research Centre premises, 10 a.m.

Cooptex: Deepavali special exhibition, Cooptex showroom, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

RASIPURAM

Thiruvalluvar Government Arts College: Departments of Political Science and Tamil and Makkal Sinthanai Peravai: Workshop on ‘personality development and ethics for life”, T. Stalin Gunasekaran, president, Makkal Sinthanai Iyakkam, inaugurates, A. Arivunambi, senior professor, Department of Tamil, Pondicherry University, delivers key-note address, T. Sumathi, principal, presides, 9.30 a.m..; valediction, 3.15 p.m.

TIRUCHENGODE

Vivekanandha College of Engineering for Women: Department of Computer Science and Engineering, inauguration of Personality Development Cell, 10 a.m.

KOMARAPALAYAM

Excel Group of Institutions: Department of Placement and Training, on campus interview by Think and Learn, Bengaluru, Excel College of Engineering and Technology campus, 10 a.m.

Erode

M.P. Nachimuthu M. Jaganathan Engineering College: Campus interview by Lograr Info Pvt Ltd., pre-placement talk by Managing Director S. Gnanaprakash, 10.30 a.m.

Velalar College of Engineering and Technology: Science Club inauguration by R. Sahaevan, Director, Ramanujan Institute of Higher Mathematics, University of Madras, 3 p.m.