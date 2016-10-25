SALEM
Knowledge Business School and Knowledge Institute of Technology: Faculty development programme on ‘business strategy simulation,’ S. Ganesh, head, business and strategy, LearnBiz Simulations, Chennai, resource person, 9 a.m.
Salem Jamathul Ulama Sabai and Noorul Islam Jamath: Special bayan for women, Ammapalayam Maqtab Madrasa, 11 a.m.
Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited: Gandhi Jayanthi and Deepavai khadi products exhibition, Poompuhar showroom, Thangam Pattu Maligai complex, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cooptex: Deepavali special exhibition, Thangam Pattu Maaligai, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
NAMAKKAL
Krishi Vigyan Kendra: Training programme in fish rearing techniques, N. Akila, senior scientist and head, KVK, presides, 10 a.m.
Cooptex: Deepavali special exhibition, Cooptex showroom, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Arignar Anna Government Arts College: Soft skill training programme sponsored by TANSCHE, T. Annadurai, project manager, Namakkal Social Service Society, and R. Chenniappan, Dean-English, Paavai Institutions, speak, 11.30 a.m.
Muthayammal Engineering College, Muthayammal College of Engineering, Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology and ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu: State level science exhibition, S. Gopidoss, Chief Educational Officer, chief guest, R. Kandasamy,
Chairman, Muthayammal Educational Trus and Research Foundation and K. Gunasekaran, secretary, speak,
10.30 a.m.
Mutyahammal College of Arts and Science: Periyar University inter-collegiate boxing men tournament, 10 a.m.
Excel Group of Institutions: Campus interview by EduFly Staffing Solutions, Excel Business School campus, 9.30 a.m.