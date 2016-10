SALEM

NSS Cell of Periyar University and Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology: Workshop on ‘Digital India’, C. Swaminathan, Vice-Chancellor, inaugurates, 9 a.m., valediction, 4 p.m.

District administration: Public grievances day meeting, Collectorate, 10 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited: Gandhi Jayanthi and Deepavai khadi products exhibition, Poompuhar showroom, Thangam Pattu Maligai complex, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cooptex: Deepavali special exhibition, Thangam Pattu Maaligai, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

NAMAKKAL

Cooptex: Deepavali special exhibition, Cooptex showroom, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

RASIPURAM

Mutyahammal College of Arts and Science: Periyar University inter-collegiate boxing men tournament, 10 a.m.