SALEM

Southern India Regional Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI): Branch level debate competition for school students, ICAI Bhawan, Ramakrishna Mutt road, 10 a.m.

District administration: Farmers grievances day meeting, collectorate hall, 11 a.m.

Periyar University: Department of Sociology, ICSSR sponsored national seminar on ‘social structure and Dalits: issues, challenges and inclusive strategies’, valediction, 10.30 a.m.; Department of Textiles and Apparel Design: workshop on ‘design of sample surveys’, 10 a.m.

Rotary Club of Salem Midtown: RYLA-programme on bridging the deficiency in employability kills of rural students, Hotel Star Holiday Resorts, Yercaud, 4.30 p.m.

Ganesh College of Engineering: Department of Science and Humanities, M. Rajasekar of Government Arts and Science College, speaks on ‘Mathematics in engineering careers’, 11 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited: Gandhi Jayanthi and Deepavai khadi products exhibition, Poompuhar showroom, Thangam Pattu Maligai complex, 10 a.m. to

8 p.m.

Kalakshetra: Gujarat mela handicrafts exhibition, Deiveegam marriage hall, 10.30 a.m. to 8.30 p.m.

Cooptex: Deepavali special exhibition, Thangam Pattu Maaligai, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bharathi Vidyalaya Higher Secondary School and Yuvabharathi Matriculation School: Annual sports meet, Sanjay Kumar, Commissioner of Police, chief guest, Bharathi Vidyalaya school ground, 9.30 a.m.

NAMAKKAL

Cooptex: Deepavali special exhibition, Cooptex showroom,

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

TIRUCHENGODE

Vivekanandha College of Engineering for Women: Electronics Communication Engineering and Research Development Cell, workshop on ‘research methodology techniques of writing research articles for SCI journals and Ph.D thesis preparation’, 10 a.m.

Vivekanandha Institute of Engineering and Technology: Departments of CSE, IT and MCA, ICTACT sponsored faculty development programme, 10 a.m.

RASIPURAM

Women’s Studies Centre of Periyar University and Women’s Forum of Muthayammal College of Arts and Science: Legal awareness programme, valediction, 3.30 p.m.

KOMARAPALAYAM

JKKN College of Engineering and Technology: On campus placement drive by IDBI Federal,

9 a.m.