SALEM
District administration: Grievances day meeting, Collectorate, 10 a.m.
Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development
Corporation Limited: Gandhi Jayanthi and Deepavali khadi products exhibition, Poompuhar showroom, Thangam Pattu Maligai complex,
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Kalakshetra: Gujarat mela handicrafts exhibition, Deiveegam marriage hall, 10.30 a.m. to
8.30 p.m.
Cooptex: Deepavali special exhibition, Thangam Pattu Maaligai, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
NAMAKKAL
Cooptex: Deepavali special exhibition, Cooptex showroom,
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
TIRUCHENGODE
Vivekanandha Institute of Engineering and
Technology: ICTACT-sponsored faculty development programme, S. Shanmugavel, manager-IT, ICT Academy, chief guest, M. Karunanithi, chairman, presides,
10 a.m.
