SALEM

Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama: Sri Sri Lakshmi puja, special bhajans, 6.30 p.m.

Department of Posts-Salem East Postal Division: National Postal Week celebrations, business development day, 10 a.m.

Ecofrost Technologies: Inauguration of India’s first innovative solar cold room, Fibro Foods premises, Nagarmalai main road, Alagapuram Kattur, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sona College of Technology: Department of Civil Engineering, Dinesh Nagarajan, structural engineer (SEG), TRC Engineering Private Limited, Bengaluru, speaks on ‘structural design concepts of precast building’, C. Valliappa, Chairman, presides, 9.30 a.m.

AVS College of Technology: Science exhibition, K. Kailasam, chairman, inaugurates, 1 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited: Gandhi Jayanthi and Deepavali khadi products exhibition, Poompuhar showroom, Thangam Pattu Maligai complex, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Private limited: Inauguration of mobile jewellery shop, K. M. B. Marriage hall, 10.30 a.m.

NAMAKKAL

PGP College of Arts and Science: NSS unit, former president A. P. J. Abdul Kalam birth anniversary celebrations, APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial Park, 10 a.m.

PGP Educational Institutions: Former president A. P. J. Abdul Kalam birth anniversary celebrations, 11 a.m.

TIRUCHENGODE

Vivekanandha College of Arts and Science for Women: Visit of UGC peer team members, 10 a.m.