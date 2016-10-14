SALEM

Periyar University: Convocation, C. Vidyasagar Rao, Governor and Chancellor of the University, presides, Justice M. M. Sundresh, Judge, Madras High Court, delivers convocation address, K. P. Anbalagan, Higher Education Minister and Pro-Chancellor of

the University, and C. Swaminathan, Vice- Chancellor, participate, 6 p.m.

Institution of Engineers (India)-Salem local centre: World Habitat Day on the theme ‘housing at the centre’ and World Standards Day on the theme ‘standards build trust’, V. Karthikeyan, chairman, IE (India)-Salem local centre, presides, Er. K. Mariappan hall, SPC bhawan, 6 p.m.

Department of Posts- Salem East Postal Division: National Postal Week celebrations, Postal Life Insurance Day, 10 a.m.

The Kavery Educational Institutions: Placement and Training Cell, on-campus drive for final year students of mechanical and automobile departments by Sharda Motors Private Limited,

10 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited: Gandhi Jayanthi and Deepavali khadi products exhibition, Poompuhar showroom, Thangam Pattu Maligai complex,

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Co-optex: Deepavali special exhibition, Thangam Pattu Maaligai, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

NAMAKKAL

Co-optex: Deepavali special exhibition, Co-optex showroom, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

TIRUCHENGODE

Vivekanandha College of Arts and Science for Women: Visit of UGC peer team members, 10 a.m.

RASIPURAM

Thiruvalluvar Government

Arts College: Department of English, national workshop on ‘reading literature in the age of globalisation’, T. Marx of Puducherry and and P. K. Babu of Mallapuram, resource persons, Room No. 10, 10 a.m.

ERODE

Kongu Engineering College and Indian National Science Academy: National Seminar on ‘Research Issues: Smart Material Design Profession for Biomedical Applications’, 9 a.m.