TIRUNELVELI
Tirunelveli District Retired Revenue Department Officials’ Association: 17th district-level conference, P. Kannappan, formerly Inspector General of Police (Intelligence), Tamil Nadu Government, inaugurates, Raj Mahal Marriage Hall, Tirunelveli Junction, 10 a.m.
St. Xavier’s Higher Secondary School: 16th southern States inter-school boys’ volleyball tournament, school premises, 6 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon: Regular meeting, St. Xavier’s Cathedral Silver Jubilee Library Hall, Palayamkottai, 7 p.m.
