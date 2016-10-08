SALEM

Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama: Maha Saptami, Navarathri special bhajans by K. Vijayalakshmi, 5 p.m.; S. Nellaiappan, delivers discourse on ‘Sri Devi Bhagavatam’, 7 p.m.

Sri Sugavaneswarar Temple: Navarathri festival, laksharchana, 6.30 p.m.

Arulmigu Omsakthi Vembarasar Vinayagar Temple, Thadubaikuttai: Mahalir Manram, Lalitha sahasranamavali parayanam, 6 p.m.; laksharchana,

7 p.m.

Salem Linga Pairavi Temple, Saminayakkanpatti: Navarathri festival, cultural programmes by students of Vanavasi Isha School, 6.30 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Brahmins Association: Navarathri kolu festival, Tambras old age home, Sinna Tirupathi, 6 p.m.

Knowledge Business School and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-Salem: Faculty development programme on ‘personal effectiveness to organisational excellence’, P. Suresh Kumar, Director – Research and Industrial Consultancy of the college, resource person, 9 a.m.

Dhirajlal Gandhi College of Technology: Inauguration of Ideation, Innovation and Incubation Centre, Karthikeyan Natarajan, senior vice president and global head, Integrated Engineering Solutions, Tech Mahindra, Bengaluru, chief guest, 11 a.m.

Sri Shanmugha College of Engineering and Technology, Sankagiri: R. Prakash, project leader, iNautix, Chennai, speaks on ‘cloud computing and big data analysis’, 10 a.m.; seminar on ‘entrepreneurship awareness’ A. Nagappan, Principal, VMKV Engineering, College, Salem, chief guest, 10.30 a.m. Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited: Gandhi Jayanthi and Deepavali khadi products exhibition, Poompuhar showroom, Thangam Pattu Maligai complex, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Rajaji Khadi Bhavan: Kolu dolls exhibition, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cooptex: Deepavali special exhibition, Thangam Pattu Maaligai, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

NAMAKKAL

PGP College of Engineering and Technology: Navarathri Kolu celebrations, M. Ganapathy, correspondent, inaugurates,

9.30 a.m.

Gnanamani Educational Institutions: Campus recruitment drive by Mobious Knowledge Services, Chennai, T. Arangannal, Chairman, presides, 10 a.m.

Cooptex: Deepavali special exhibition, Cooptex showroom,

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

PGP Educational Institutions: Sports meet, Palani G. Periasamy, Chairman, PGP Group, chief guest, G. James Pitchai, presides, felicitates, 10.30 a.m.

TIRUCHENGODE

K. S. Ranagasamy College of Arts and Science: Visit of NAAC Peer team, 10 a.m.

ERODE

Kongu Engineering College: Guest lecture program of Rotract CLub, talk by Karthikeya Sivasenapathy, Managing Trustee, Senapathy Kangeyam Cattle Research Foundation, Kangeyam,

9 a.m.

M.P.Nachimuthu M. Jaganathan Engineering College: Guest lecture on 'Electromagnetic Theory' by A. Jeevanandham, Professor, Bannari Amman Institute of Technology, Sathyamangalam,

9.30 a.m.

Kongu Arts and

Science College: Alumni Meet 2016 of Department of Computer Applications, 10 a.m.