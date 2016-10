SALEM

Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama: Navarathri Kolu and special bhajans, 6.30 p.m.

Arulmigu Omsakthi Vembarasar Vinayagar Temple, Thadubaikuttai: Mahalir Manram, Lalitha sahasranamavali parayanam, 6 p.m.; laksharchana,

7 p.m.

Salem Linga Pairavi Temple, Saminayakkanpatti: Navarathri festival, Veena concert by Shevvaipet Rajeswari troupe,

6.30 p.m.

Lions Club of Sankagiri Fort: Swami Sureshanand delivers discourse on ‘bakthan, bakthi, bhagavan’, Lions hall, near G. R. Gas godown, Dheeran Chinnamalai nagar, Sankagiri, 6.45 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Brahmins Association: Navarathri kolu festival, Tambras old age home, Sinna Tirupathi, 6 p.m.

Women’s Studies Centre of Periyar University and National Commission for Women: legal awareness programme, demonstration of basic martial arts, 7 a.m.; sessions, V. Ravichandran, Sub-Judge, K. Ambika and A. Shanmugapriya, both Judicial Magistrate, speak, 10 a.m. and

2 p.m.

Periyar University: Department of Commerce, investment training programme on ‘effectual investment’, A. Ponmozhi, StockRich Director, Chennai, speaks, C. Swaminathan, Vice Chancellor, presides, 10 a.m.; Department of Library and Information Science: workshop on ‘library management using Kohan and World press’, M.Manivannan, Registrar, delivers valedictory address, C. Murugan, Head of the Department, felicitates, 4 p.m.

Knowledge Business School and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-Salem: Faculty development programme on ‘personal effectiveness to organisational excellence’, P. Suresh Kumar, Director, Research and Industrial Consultancy, resource person,

9 a.m.