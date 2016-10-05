TIRUNELVELI
Rani Anna Government College for Women and Aadhi Maruti Driving School: Road Safety awareness training, P. Parvathi, principal, RAGCW, presides, K. Thangavelu, Regional Transport Officer, Tirunelveli, participates, college premises, 10 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon: Regular meeting, Good Shepherd Matriculation School, Thiyagaraja Nagar, 7 p.m.
KALAKKAD
Department of Forest: Awareness lecture on ‘Averting Man – Animal Conflict,’ K. Muruganantham, Deputy Director, Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve, Kalakkad Division, speaks, KMTR Office, 11 a.m.
