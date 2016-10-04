PUDUCHERRY:

NASSCOM Foundation and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology: Multi-stakeholder workshop on awareness on environmental hazards of electronic waste,” under the ‘Digital India Initiative’, Puducherry Science Centre and Planetarium, Kurinji Nagar, Lawspet, 10.30 am.

Pondicherry University: Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy participate, twenty-fourth convocation, Rajiv Gandhi cricket stadium, 11 a.m.

Government of Puducherry and Bharathidasan Government College for Women: Nour Tour 2016 - A Food festival, Bharathidasan Government College for Women, 4 p.m.

TASMAI: Hindustani Classical Soiree, Kuruchikuppam, 8 p.m.