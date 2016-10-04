SALEM

Ramakrishna Mission Ashram: Navarathri Kolu and special bhajans, 6.30 p.m.

Arulmigu Omsakthi Vembarasar Vinayagar Temple, Thadubaikuttai: Mahalir Manram, Lalitha sahasranamavali parayanam, 6 p.m.; laksharchana, 7 p.m.

Lions Club of Sankagiri Fort: Swami Sureshanand delivers discourse on ‘bakthan, bakthi, bhagavan’, Lions hall, near G. R. Gas godown, Dheeran Chinnamalai Nagar, Sankagiri, 6.45 p.m.

Periyar Institute of Management Studies: Inauguration of the activities of Entreprenuership Development Cell, G. Bakthavathsalam, Chairman, KG Hospital, Coimbatore, chief guest, C. Swaminathan, Vice Chancellor, presides, 10 a.m.

Periyar University: NSS unit, camp for the selection of NSS volunteers at university level for the pre-Republic Day parade, C. Swaminathan, Vice Chancellor, inaugurates, C. Samuel Chelliah, Regional Director of NSS, Chennai, participates, 10 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited: Gandhi Jayanthi and Deepavai khadi products exhibition, Poompuhar showroom, Thangam Pattu Maligai complex, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Rajaji Khadi Bhavan: Kolu dolls exhibition, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cooptex: Deepavali special exhibition, Thangam Pattu Maaligai, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kalanjali: Handicrafts exhibition, Deiveegam marriage hall, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

NAMAKKAL

Mahendra Polytechnic College: Seminar on ‘influence of social media on students’, 10 a.m.

Co-optex: Deepavali special exhibition, Cooptex showroom, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

TIRUCHENGODE

K. S. R. College of Arts and Science for Women: State level seminar on ‘modern trends in Applied Mathematics’, R. Sahadevan, Director, Ramanujan Institute of Advanced Study in Mathematics, University of Madras, and V. Shanthi, Assistant Professor of Mathematics, National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi, speak, K. S. Rangamasamy, chairman, presides, 9.30 a.m.

RASIPURAM

Muthayammal Memorial College of Arts and Science, Kakkaveri: Inauguration of activities of Entrepreneurship Development Cell, N. Nagarajan of Gandhigram, chief guest, R. Ramasamy, chairman, presides, 2 p.m.

Muthayammal College of Arts and Science: Placement Cell, campus drive by ICON PLC, Chennai, 10 a.m.

KOMARAPALAYAM

Excel Business School: Corporate interaction programme, V. Sriraman, visiting professor, VIT Business School, Vellore, speaks on ‘GST: a revolution for one nation, one tax and one market’, A. K. Natesan, chairman, presides, 10 a.m.

JKKN College of Education: Inauguration of first batch of B. Ed., 10 a.m.

ERODE

M.P.Nachimuthu M. Jeganathan Engineering College: Celebration of World Space Week by Indian Space Research Organisation, drawing competition on 'India in Space: Future Space Technology Requirements', 10 a.m.

Erode Sengunthar Engineering College and ICSSR, New Delhi: National-level seminar on 'Gender Violence and Related Issues', talk by I.S. Parveen Sultana, Public Speaker, 10 a.m.

Bannari Amman Institute of Technology: National-level workshop on 'Internet of Things using Raspberry Pi' by EIE Department, sessions by N. Sundaresan, Senior Research Engineer, Finland Labs, New Delhi, 9 a.m.

Kongu Engineering College: Self-motivation workshop, Government Boys' HSS, Perundurai, 10 a.m.