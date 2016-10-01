SALEM

Arulmigu Omsakthi Vembarasar Vinayagar Temple, Thadubaikuttai: Mahalir Manram, Lalitha sahasranamavali parayanam, 6 p.m.; laksharchana, 7 p.m.

Periyar University: Department of History, Tamil Nadu History Congress 23 rd annual session, technical sessions, 9 a.m. and 2.15 p.m.

The Kavery College of Engineering, Mecheri: Department of Mechanical Engineering, national level technical workshop on ‘missile 2016’, E. Thiukkumaran, design engineer and technical consultant, Metamorphosis Engineering Services, Chennai, chief guest, S. K. Elangovan, secretary, presides, 10.30 a.m.

Dhirajlal Gandhi College of Technology: ‘Ramajunan Math Qeust 2016’ a 5 level online Math competition for school student, 11.30 a.m.; Department of Placement and Training: Cambridge English Examinations BEC, felicitation to the successful candidates, A. Gnana Gowri, CE, chief guest, Thangavel, secretary, SRV Girls HSS and Paul Francis Xavier, Principal, Jairam Public School, guests of honour, 10.30 a.m.; EEE Students Association: J. S. Christy Mano Raj, assistant professor, Government College of Engineering, speaks on ‘microprocessors and microcontrollers’, 10 a.m.

Sri Shanmugha College of Engineering and Technology: Department of Training and Placement, on campus interview by JBM, 10 a.m.

The Central Law College: Induction programme, Justice A. R. Ramalingam, former Judge, High Court of Madras, chief guest, R. V. Dhanapalan, chairman, presides, 10.30 a.m.

12 (Tamil Nadu) Battalion NCC: Combined annual training camp, Government Higher Secondary School ground, Mettur, 6 a.m.

Kalanjali: Handicrafts exhibition, Deiveegam marriage hall, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited: Kolu dolls exhibition, Poompuhar showroom, Thangam Pattu Maligai complex, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Rajaji Khadi Bhavan: Kolu dolls exhibition, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cooptex: Deepavali special exhibition, Thangam Pattu Maaligai, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

NAMAKKAL

Office of the Differently Abled Welfare Department: Special medical camp for differently abled for the provision of national identity card, panchayat union office, Elachipalayam, 9 a.m.

NSS unit of the Gnanamani Educational Institutions and Bharath Blood Bank and Salem Blood Bank: National blood donation day, blood donation camp, T. Arangannal, chairman, presides, 10 a.m.

Paavai Educational Institutions: Paavai Microsoft Innovation Centre, Learn loT with Raspberry Pi, 9 a.m.

Cooptex: Deepavali special exhibition, Cooptex showroom, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

RASIPURAM

Muthayammal College of Arts and Science: Department of Mathematics, Math Fest 2016, R. Selvakumaran, principal, presides, 9.30 a.m.; Periyar University inter-collegiate hockey tournament, college ground, 1.30 p.m.

Muthayammal Memorial College of Arts and Science, Kakkaveri: Department of Computer Science, workshop on ‘multimedia 3D animation’, C. Venkatesan and K. Ranjithkumar, trainers, Y Minds Technologies, Salem, resource persons, R. Premkumar, managing trustee, presides, 10.30 a.m.

KOMARAPALAYAM

Excel College of Architecture and Planning: Talent Expo, G. Subbaiyan, professor, NIT-T, speaks on ‘how to do an artchitectural thesis, 10 a.m.

ERODE

Kongu Engineering College: ORION '16 - National-level technical symposium, M.T. Amuthavanan, Senior Sales Manager, Kodak India Ltd., Chennai, inaugurates, 9.30 a.m.

Erode Sengunthar Engineering College: Inauguration of Mathematics Club, guest lecture on 'Discrete Mathematics' by U. Krishnaswamy, Retired Professor, IRTT, Erode, 9.30 a.m.