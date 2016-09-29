SALEM

12 (Tamil Nadu) Battalion NCC: Combined annual training camp, Government Higher Secondary School ground, Mettur, 6 a.m.

Ganesh College of Engineering: Department of Computer Science and Engineering, students skill development programme by ICTACT, 10 a.m.

Kalanjali: Handicrafts exhibition, Deiveegam marriage hall, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited: Kolu dolls exhibition, Poompuhar showroom, Thangam Pattu Maligai complex, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Rajaji Khadi Bhavan: Kolu dolls exhibition, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cooptex: Deepavali special exhibition, Thangam Pattu Maaligai, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

NAMAKKAL

Office of the District Differently Abled Welfare Officer: Special medical camp for the differently abled for the provision of identity cards, panchayat union office, Pallipalayam, 9 a.m.

PGP College of Arts and Science: Department of Biotechnology, guest lecture programme on ‘conservation of earth for the future,’ G. James Pitchai, inaugurates, 9.30 a.m.

Mahendra Institute of Engineering and Technology: Department of Mechanical Engineering, Prasad Reddy, senior manager-HR, PreludeSys India Limited, Chennai, speaks on ‘preparing yourself for the real world challenges,’ 9.30 a.m.

Vivekanandha Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women: Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, workshop on ‘home automation system and mobile Robotics,’ 9.30 a.m