SALEM

The Kavery College of Engineering, Mecheri: Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, hands on training in PCB designing’, S. Arulmurugan, chief executive officer, and A. Aravindhan, technical engineer, Infotech Solutions, Namakkal, resource persons, K. S. Elangovan, secretary, presides, 10 a.m.; Department of Science and Humanities: S. Saravanan, Head, Centre for Photonotics and Nanotechnology, Sona College of Technology, speaks ‘a voyage with Nanotechnology’, 10 a.m.

12 (Tamil Nadu) Battalion NCC: Combined annual training camp, Government Higher Secondary School ground, Mettur, 6 a.m.

Commissionerate of Central Excise: Tax Payers day, Foulk’s compound, Anai medu, 9 a.m.

Ganesh College of Engineering: Placement and Training Department, students self development and motivation programme, 10 a.m.; Department of Computer Science and Engineering: technical seminar on ‘grid and cloud computing’, 10 a.m.

Salem College of Engineering and Technology: Department of Training and Placement, on campus drive by PHY Market Research and Technologies Private Limited, R. A. Sankaran, principal, presides, 10 a.m.

Muslim Youth Federation: Zikr majlis, Mettu street, 9 p.m.

Kalanjali: Handicrafts exhibition, Deiveegam marriage hall, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited: Kolu dolls exhibition, Poompuhar showroom, Thangam Pattu Maligai complex, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Rajaji Khadi Bhavan: Kolu dolls exhibition, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cooptex: Deepavali special exhibition, Thangam Pattu Maaligai, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

NAMAKKAL

Office of the District Differently Abled Welfare Officer: Special medical camp for the differently abled for the provision of identity cards, panchayat union office, Mallasamudram, 9 a.m.

Mahendra Institute of Engineering and Technology: Department of Civil Engineering, national level technical symposium on ‘Zacefair 2k16’, M. Elanthendral, customer service centre-Tamil Nadu region in-charge, The Associated Cement Companies Limited, Coimbatore, chief guest, M. G. Bharathkumar, Chairman, presides, 10 a.m.; Department of Computer Applications: M. Venkatesan, associate professor, VIT University, Vellore, speaks on ‘data science tools’, 10 a.m.

PGP College of Engineering and Technology: Department of Management Studies, B. Balamurugan, professor, Hindustan College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore, speaks on ‘industry expectations from MBAs’, 9.30 a.m.

Mahendra Institute of Engineering and Technology: Department of Mechanical Engineering, Prasad Reddy, senior manager-HR, PreludeSys India Limited, Chennai, speaks on ‘preparing yourself for the real world challenges’, 9.30 a.m.

Cooptex: Annual Deepavali exhibition, Cooptex show room, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

TIRUCHENGODE

Vivekanandha Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women: Workshop on home automation system and mobile robotics workshop, G. Raviteja, event manager, Skyfi Education Labs Private Limited, chief guest, M. Karunanithi, chairman, presides, 9.30 a.m.

Sengunthar Engineering College: Department of Medical Electronics Engineering, World Rabies Day awareness programme, 10 a.m.

Sengunthar College of Engineering: Department of Mechanical Engineering, inauguration of the activities of Indian Society of Mechanical Engineers-student chapter, K. Rajendran, Director, Engineering Today International, Malaysia, chief guest, 9.30 a.m.

RASIPURAM

Muthayammal Engineering College: Association of ECE and IETE, national level workshop, M. Thirukkumaran, SAT Technologies, Chennai, chief guest, K. Gunasekaran, secretary, presides, 10 a.m.; Department of Management Studies, inauguration of the activities of Finance Club and seminar on ‘risk management in banking sector’, G. Kannan, former DGM, State Bank of India, chief guest, 9.30 am.

Muthayammal College of Arts and Science: Department of Computer Applications, ‘CA Gala 2k16’ festival, 10.30 a.m.

KOMARAPALAYAM

Excel College of Education: Inauguration of first year classes, C. P. Maharajan, DEO, chief guest, Ramesh, headmaster, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Bhavani, guest of honour, N. Mathan Karthick, vice chairman, presides, 9.30 a.m.

ERODE

Nandha Arts and Science College and New Century Book House: Book Exhibition by Department of Library and Information Science, 10 a.m.

M.P.Nachimuthu M. Jaganathan Engineering College: Seminar on 'Opto Electronic Devices', 9.30 a.m.